Kora Organics is 25% off sitewide today

Get your hands on nourishing skincare and wellness products during this one-day sale.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

For one day only, you can get up to 25% off sitewide on Kora Organics products using the code SINGLESDAY2021. This coupon code is only valid on Kora Organics products on the site, so stick to those to get the health and wellness savings you're looking for. If you've never heard of Kora Organics before, it's a company owned by supermodel Miranda Kerr that's all about treating yourself well, inside and out.

This particular Kora Organics deal is for people who are looking for alternative wellness products to help center their mindfulness. So, you'll find crystals and crystal-infused water bottles as well as consciousness books to restore yourself. And if you're looking for pretty mugs, skincare and essential oils, those are all included in this deal as well. 