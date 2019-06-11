Konami unveils TurboGrafx-16 mini game console

Konami

Konami Digital Entertainment on Tuesday took the wraps off the TurboGrafx-16 mini. The gaming console is a compact version of the company's 1980s version.

The console is small enough to fit into gamers' palms but comes with a full-size controller, the Japanese game giant said Tuesday at the E3 game expo in Los Angeles. The console will come preloaded with an initial handful of retro-like games, including R-Type, New Adventure Island, Ninja Spirit, Ys Book I & II, Dungeon Explorer and Alien Crush.

The TurboGrafx-16 mini will be released in North America, while variants called PC Engine Core Grafx and PC Engine mini will be released in Europe and Japan, respectively. Details about pricing, availability and additional games planned weren't made available.

TurboGrafx-16 was a cartridge-based home video game released in the US in 1989. Competing withte the Sega Genesis and Super Nintendo, it featured an 8-bit CPU and an optional add-on that stored the games on CD-ROM. The line was discontinued in 1994.