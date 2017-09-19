Retailer Kohl's said Tuesday that 82 of its Los Angeles and Chicago locations will pack and ship Amazon returns for free beginning in October.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET

Kohl's will send the eligible items to Amazon return centers regardless of the return reason. Customers using the Amazon Returns at Kohl's services will also have designated parking spots close to the store's entrance.

This isn't the first time Kohl's, which has more than 1,100 locations in 49 states, is partnering with e-commerce giant Amazon. Earlier this month, Kohl's announced a new Amazon smart home experience that'll be available in 10 of its stores in the Chicago and Los Angeles areas starting in October. The experience will feature a 1,000-square-foot space with hands-on smart home products such as the Amazon Echo and Amazon Fire TV.

Representatives from Kohl's and Amazon did not immediately respond to requests for comment.