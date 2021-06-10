Kohl's gets in on Amazon Prime Day action with Wow Deals event on June 21-22

Johnny Louis/Getty Images

Shoppers looking to score a deal on everything from electronics to beauty products have yet another sales event to turn to later this month. Department store chain Kohl's on Thursday said its Wow Deals event will offer savings on hundreds of products in stores and online on June 21 and 22, with refreshed deals each day.

Those dates line up with Amazon Prime Day, as well as competing sales from Walmart and Target.

Kohl's said customers will earn $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent on purchases during Wow Deals, which can be used on purchases at a later date. Some of the sales already announced include:

$199.99 Shark ION Wi-Fi Connected Robotic Vacuum or Navigator Lift-Away ADV Upright Vacuum

$149.99 Google Nest Hello

$99.99 PowerXL Vortex 10-qt Air Fryer Pro

