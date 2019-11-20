Kohl's Black Friday 2019 deals: Google Home Max, DJI Spark mini drone and LG TV

LG

Holiday Gift Guide 2019

With Black Friday rapidly approaching, Kohl's is joining the ranks of retailers like Target and Walmart in offering an array of deals this holiday season. Those deals cover everything from electronics, to toys and home goods.

You won't have to wait until Black Friday to nab some of these deals, though. Aside from the sales that go into effect on Nov. 25 online, as well as in-store at 5 p.m., local time on Thanksgiving Day, there are deals available right now. Here's a roundup of what you can get now and what you can snag later on.

Don't forget that if you're shopping at Kohl's, come prepared for the best savings. The Kohl's mobile app tracks discount codes and Kohl's Cash. And you get $10 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 that you spend online or in the store. Plus the Yes2You reward program gives a $5 for every 100 points you earn -- and you get a point for every dollar spent.

Kohl's deals available right now

You know the drill by now. It's no longer enough to have a giant sale that starts on Turkey Day. Now it has to start weeks in advance, tracing a path through the month of November all the way to Black Friday. That means there are some great deals at Kohl's you can get right this very minute, and we've highlighted them for you here.

Josh Goldman/CNET In just a few years, Skynet will take control of all the drones to subjugate humans, so you should enjoy them while you still can. DJI is the uncontested leader in the drone world, and the DJI Spark is a great lightweight quadcopter that has advanced features like obstacle avoidance and gesture controls. Read our DJI Spark review.

LG LG's 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart LED TV with AI ThinQ proves that there are going to be some amazing prices on TVs this season. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but we looked around and it has gotten great reviews from users. In addition to featuring a 4K display and support for HDR, it also has both Alexa and Google Assistant built-in, so you can command it with the AI assistant of your choice.

Taylor Martin/CNET Google's Home Max is aimed at folks who want a smart speaker, but would really like better audio quality at the same time. Think of it like a Sonos Play:5, but from Google. Of course, it builds in Google Assistant, so you can use it to control music, command smart home appliances and hear the news. Read our Google Home Max review.

Kohl's deals coming later this month

These are a few of the best deals we've spotted in Kohl's Black Friday ad that won't be available until Thanksgiving. Of course, we recommend that you check the ad yourself to determine which days these items will be available, if there are any special requirements, and whether they'll be available in the store, online or both.

Sony We're surrounded by great console deals for the holidays, and $200 is a familiar resting point for PS4 bundles. But this 1TB Slim console comes with Fortnite Neo Versa and thanks to the $60 in Kohl's Cash, this may well be one of the more attractive bundles out there right now. Read our PS4 Slim review.

Sarah Tew/CNET 'Tis the season for stepping up to a smartwatch with health and fitness features, and the Fitbit Versa Lite is in the sweet spot of offering a great array of features at a very affordable price -- especially compared to the Apple Watch, the other device that's doubling down on fitness features. Read our comparison of the Versa Lite and Inspire HR.

James Martin/CNET Virtual reality might be a hot commodity this year, but a lot of packages -- like HTC's Vive and Oculus Rift -- are too expensive for casual gaming. Even some of the cheaper second-generation headsets that came out in 2019. But PlayStation VR has it all: a great price, lots of games and the right kind of games that you can jump into, play for a little while and pop out before it gets boring. And this deal makes the PlayStation VR all but irresistible. Read our PlayStation VR review.

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

This article was originally published earlier and has been updated with new information.

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page, and find more great buys on the CNET Deals page.