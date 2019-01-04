Kohler's smart bathroom comes to market in 2019, and it's crazy expensive

Kohler made its CES debut last year with smart toilets, mirrors and showers all connected to the smart home via the Kohler Konnect app. This year, the company is back with a suite of bathroom fixtures featuring integrated smart lighting, as well as a Google Assistant-enabled version of the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror we saw last year with Amazon Alexa.

Pricing information for those products is now available and one thing is clear: it's not for everyone. The $7,000 ($9,000 for the black model) Numi Intelligent Toilet is on display again this year and scheduled for a Q4 2019 release date. The Sensate Touchless Kitchen Faucet is also on the horizon, priced from $660 up to $830 depending on finishes. Other Kohler Konnect products include the upcoming $3,000 DTV+ Shower System and the $160 PureWarmth Heated Toilet Seat that's available now.

Kohler is also showcasing a multitude of new products at CES this year, including a collection of fixtures with smart lights integrated. Here's a look at what's on the way.

Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection

Kohler's new line of smart light-infused bathroom fixtures is called the Veil Lighted Bathroom Collection. It includes an intelligent toilet, free-standing bath, lighted mirror, and lighted three-piece vanity, as well as smart lighting accessories like a remote and motion sensor.

Kohler

The lighting accenting the fixtures synchronizes and is fully customizable. You can adjust lighting effects through the Kohler Konnect app, via voice, with motion control or with a physical remote controller. The collection works with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Prices for the fixtures range from $199 for smart accessories like a motion sensor and remote to $4,849 for the free-standing bathtub. The line is scheduled for availability in the second quarter of this year.

Kohler also announced its partnership with Signify (formerly Philips Lighting). It utilizes Signify's API to integrate smart light features throughout Kohler's products. In the Kohler Konnect app, you can adjust brightness, or choose between moods like "energize" or "relax" across both Kohler and Hue products.

Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror gets Google

We spent some time with the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror with Amazon Alexa at the CNET Smart Home in 2018. The mirror comes with Alexa built-in and is available for purchase now.

Kohler

This year, Kohler is bringing Google Assistant to the smart mirror. It's the same Verdera mirror as the Alexa model, but since the two tech giants have yet to play together in a single smart home product, the two mirrors are sold individually. That means you'll need to choose between the Google or Alexa version of Kohler's mirror. The Google-powered Verdera mirror will be available in late 2019.

We liked the high-quality lighting Verdera brought to our bathroom and sound quality from the built-in speakers was plenty clear for casual use during a morning routine. Even with its space-saving design and helpful smarts, the $1,250 price tag for even the smallest, 24-inch model means the Verdera Voice Lighted Mirror won't be for everyone. While the 24-inch model costs $1,249; the 34-inch mirror retails for $1,499 and the largest, 40-inch version is priced at $1,624.

