Kobe Bryant on 'Game of Thrones'? Photo with author sparks buzz

When you think of it, "Kobe" could be a "Game of Thrones" name. Like Tommen and Joffrey, it's just unusual enough to make the grade. And at 6' 6" (198cm), retired NBA star Kobe Bryant isn't quite as tall as Hodor (6 ' 11", 210 cm), but he could probably hold the door like the pro that he is.

Late on Thursday, Bryant tweeted out a photo he took with George R.R. Martin, author of the books that inspired the series, and praised his storytelling skills.

Learning about the art of story from one of my muses today. Thank you @GRRMspeaking#muse#musecagepic.twitter.com/8ujSrkKJ7h — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2017

Fans of both men were delighted.

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking I took a double take because the picture on mobile is clipped, looked like GRRM was towering over you like Hodor — Adam Apicella (@MrAdamAp) May 12, 2017

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking two GOATS trading NOTES. These guys would be at my best day ever. — Justin Richland (@justin_richland) May 12, 2017

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking Kobe is so good that he got to meet Santa early. — Lakers Business🏀 (@DaRealDom15) May 12, 2017

And though it seems unlikely, some dreamed of Bryant snagging a role on "Game of Thrones."

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking Wish you could be in the GOT series🤓🤓 — Aidan Chan (@Aidan_Michelin) May 12, 2017

Maybe battling Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane.

Maybe Bryant, dubbed the Black Mamba, should have taken on Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper. Uh, it may be too late for that plotline.

And Jon Snow and crew could always use his help with the White Walkers.

Others urged Bryant to nudge Martin to reveal when he'll finally finish "Winds of Winter," the long-awaited next book in the "Song of Ice and Fire" book series that turned into the HBO hit series.

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking Tell him to finish at least book six... We've been waiting — Ryan Coleman (@R401C) May 12, 2017

@kobebryant@GRRMspeaking Sooooooo when is Winds of Winter coming out?!?! — Whitney ♥ (@KissesInPINK_) May 12, 2017

@kobebryant@DefPenHoops@GRRMspeaking Did you find out when The Winds of Winter comes out? DO IT NOW — RVBDRM (@thesixfile) May 12, 2017

But Bryant, who told Sports Illustrated last summer that he binge-watched the entire "Game of Thrones" series, may not be finished meeting all his favorite super-successful fantasy authors. Turns out he's also a Harry Potter fan.

I have 2 Muse wishes. Talk characters and story with @GRRMspeaking. The second is to talk characters and story with @jk_rowlinghttps://t.co/ga7gyWik1d — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) May 12, 2017

Martin, back to the bench to get writing. Rowling, suit up.

