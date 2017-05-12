Kobe Bryant on 'Game of Thrones'? Photo with author sparks buzz

From the game of basketball to the "Game of Thrones"? Casting rumours about after the retired NBA star hugs author George R. R. Martin in a photo.

TV and Movies

When you think of it, "Kobe" could be a "Game of Thrones" name. Like Tommen and Joffrey, it's just unusual enough to make the grade. And at 6' 6" (198cm), retired NBA star Kobe Bryant isn't quite as tall as Hodor (6 ' 11", 210 cm), but he could probably hold the door like the pro that he is.

Late on Thursday, Bryant tweeted out a photo he took with George R.R. Martin, author of the books that inspired the series, and praised his storytelling skills.

Fans of both men were delighted.

And though it seems unlikely, some dreamed of Bryant snagging a role on "Game of Thrones."

Maybe battling Gregor "The Mountain" Clegane.

Maybe Bryant, dubbed the Black Mamba, should have taken on Oberyn Martell, the Red Viper. Uh, it may be too late for that plotline.

And Jon Snow and crew could always use his help with the White Walkers.

Others urged Bryant to nudge Martin to reveal when he'll finally finish "Winds of Winter," the long-awaited next book in the "Song of Ice and Fire" book series that turned into the HBO hit series.

But Bryant, who told Sports Illustrated last summer that he binge-watched the entire "Game of Thrones" series, may not be finished meeting all his favorite super-successful fantasy authors. Turns out he's also a Harry Potter fan.

Martin, back to the bench to get writing. Rowling, suit up.

CNET Magazine: Check out a sampling of the stories you'll find in CNET's newsstand edition.

Life, Disrupted: In Europe, millions of refugees are still searching for a safe place to settle. Tech should be part of the solution. But is it? CNET investigates.

More stories

Up Next: At Tribeca, VR is something you have to feel to believe
Close
Drag
Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF