Knock out 3 holiday gifts with Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free media sale

If you're ready to put a dent in your holiday shopping list with just a few clicks, I'd direct you to Amazon's buy two, get one free promo happening now. The media sale includes some classic and cult-favorite books, movies, TV shows and video games, including the full Harry Potter films collection (DVD), books from the Dune series, the first three seasons of Yellowstone and children's classics like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Berenstain Bears.
Here's how it works: Select three items from the sprawling list of movies, books, TV shows and games, and Amazon will knock off the price of the cheapest one. Grab a little something for yourself and put a dash through a few names on your gifting list while this deal is on.