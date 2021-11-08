Elon Musk's Tesla stock COVID vaccine mandate temporarily blocked Spider-Man: No Way Home Google Doodle celebrates Indian biologist PS5 restock tracker Best deals for Black Friday
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Knock out 3 holiday gifts with Amazon's buy 2, get 1 free media sale

Get your holiday shopping started with gift-worthy picks, like the complete Harry Potter film collection, Dune novels, Yellowstone and children's classics.

screen-shot-2021-11-08-at-9-17-18-am.png
Amazon/CNET
This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift.

If you're ready to put a dent in your holiday shopping list with just a few clicks, I'd direct you to Amazon's buy two, get one free promo happening now. The media sale includes some classic and cult-favorite books, movies, TV shows and video games, including the full Harry Potter films collection (DVD), books from the Dune series, the first three seasons of Yellowstone and children's classics like The Very Hungry Caterpillar and The Berenstain Bears.

See at Amazon

Here's how it works: Select three items from the sprawling list of movies, books, TV shows and games, and Amazon will knock off the price of the cheapest one. Grab a little something for yourself and put a dash through a few names on your gifting list while this deal is on.