Global, Shun and Wusthof knives are up to 60% off at Williams Sonoma right now

You may cycle through skillets and saucepans quite often in your kitchen, but there's one tool you'll want to really invest in: a knife. After all, there are few recipes out there that don't call upon the help of a knife, and having trusty knives that you can rely on to get those mincing, chopping and dicing jobs done will make cooking all the more effortless.

So if you're in need of some new knives, head to Williams Sonoma cutlery sale, featuring big names like Wüsthof, Shun, Global and Zwilling -- not to mention these knives are up to 60% off. Here's some of the best deals you'll find on knife sets and one-off pieces that are sure to elevate your chopping (and cooking) to new heights.

Williams Sonoma The blade on this chef's knife is welded from a single piece of high-carbon stainless steel, giving it that covetable lightweight feel. Grab this knife for fatigue-free cutting, from dicing a pile of onions to chopping through leafy vegetables.

Williams Sonoma This Japanese knife is made from Damascus-clad stainless steel that's equipped with a lasting razor-sharp edge. The secure grip means you'll feel comfortable for all those tricky kitchen tasks, like trimming vegetables and nicking off blemishes.

Williams Sonoma Need to upgrade just a few knives? Opt for this two-piece set, which includes a 6-inch chef's knife and 3.5-inch paring knife. These blades are built with hollow-edge depressions that reduce friction and minimize sticking.

Williams Sonoma If you just need essential knives, Global's anniversary set is sure to do the trick. This package is complete with a paring knife, serrated utility knife and hollow-ground chef's knife, all built with blade edges that have been ground to a 16-degree angle on each side for the sharpest possible chopping.