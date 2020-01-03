Klipsch to bring three new soundbars in 2020

Klipsch will release three soundbars in 2020, two of which will include Dolby Atmos capability. Two of the soundbars -- the Klipsch Bar 54 and the Klipsch Bar 48 -- were announced last year, but their release slipped into 2020, while the Klipsch Bar 44 is a new step-up model.
At CES 2019 Klipsch also mentioned a forthcoming Bar 40G soundbar with an onboard Google Assistant, but a company spokesperson has confirmed that it is "not on the product list for 2020."
The Klipsch Bar 54 features Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X capability and offers a 12-inch wireless subwoofer and dedicated Surround 3 with Dolby Atmos speakers. It includes HDMI eARC connectivity and Wi-Fi, which will enable it to be controlled via Google Assistant, Apple AirPlay 2, and Amazon Alexa. It will be available in the fall of 2020 for $1,500.
The Klipsch Bar 48, also with Atmos and Virtual:X, is a 3.1 soundbar that offers a 10-inch wireless subwoofer. It includes HDMI 2.1 connectivity but not Wi-Fi. Users can also add the $289 Klipsch Surround 3 speakers. The model will also come in the fall for $700.
Lastly, the new Klipsch Bar 44 comes with a 8-inch sub and vanilla Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus decoding. It ships with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC to connect to a TV. It's coming in the summer of 2020 for $500.
