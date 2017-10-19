Klipsch offers up premium powered floorstanders, the R-28PFs

Klipsch

Until recently you had two options when buying a new sound system -- a fully fledged stereo or AV system with separate amplification and masses of wires or a convenient but sonically-limited sound bar. Klipsch's R-15PM powered speaker tried -- pretty successfully -- to offer the convenience of a sound bar and the sonic advantages of stereo speakers. Klipsch has followed this system up with two new models including a high-end floorstander and a newer, cheaper option.

Klipsch Reference R-28PF ($1,199) powered floorstanding speakers and R-14PM ($399) powered monitors feature a plethora of inputs including a phono pre-amp, a 24-bit/192kHz digital-to-analog converter (DAC) and Bluetooth. If you want more oomph, they both include a subwoofer output.

The Klipsch Reference R-28PF offers

Dual 8-inch "copper spun IMG woofers"

1-inch linear travel suspension (LTS) in its own Tractrix horn.

Bi-amplified 260W amplifier



Meanwhile the Klipsch Reference R-14PM features

Single 4-inch copper spun magnetically shielded IMG woofer

3/4" LTS tweeters in Tractrix horns

Low-noise 80W amplifier



Klipsch

Both speakers feature the "love it or hate it" brushed vinyl finish of other Klipsch speakers. Further, we are awaiting pricing and availability on the two models for the UK and Australia. You can expect somewhere in the realm of £1,200/AU$2,400 and £400/AU$800 respectively, though.

The Klipschs seem to offer a lot for the money as most competitors either cost a lot more (such as the KEF LS50) or have fewer consumer-friendly features (such as the pro-level Adam Audio F5).