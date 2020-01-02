Klipsch guns for AirPods Pro with 4 new true wireless headphones for 2020

Klipsch

CES 2020

Klipsch is going all-in on true-wireless headphones after the debut of its T5 True Wireless in 2019. Coming later this year, we'll see four new models: the T5 II True Wireless ($199), T5 True Wireless Sport ($229), T5 True Wireless ANC ($299) and Klipsch T10 True Wireless ($649). The first two models hit stores this summer while the latter two are due to ship this fall. The company will be previewing them next week at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. Here's the quick skinny on them.

The Klipsch T5 II True Wireless headphones are the second generation of the T5 True Wireless, which had some small design drawbacks but sounded quite good. Klipsch says the earphones have been "updated for maximum comfort by minimizing the earbud and nozzle, and now includes six pairs of Klipsch patented oval ear tips for the perfect fit and seal" along with a new signal-boost antenna for rock-solid wireless connectivity. The earphones are dust and waterproof and fit into a slimmer premium brushed metal case that holds up to 24 hours of battery life. Battery life appears to be eight hours on a single charge. Available summer 2020, for $199.

The Klipsch T5 True Wireless Sport headphones are are dust and water-tight (rated IP67) and the case features wireless charging and a "unique moisture removal system," according to Klipsch. The earphones include three sizes of ear wings. No word on battery life but it should be similar to that of the T5 II. Available summer 2020, for $229.

The Klipsch T10 True Wireless smart headphones, powered by Ear Micro, stand out for their compact design. Klipsch says they include a built-in operating system with embedded artificial intelligence and are controlled using advanced voice-control gestures, "freeing a person's hands to seamlessly accomplish tasks on the go." Equipped with dual-microphone active noise cancellation, they use the same high-clarity balanced armature as the Klipsch X10i earphones for "increased dynamics and output." Available fall 2020, for $649.

The T5 True Wireless ANC has the same smart features as the T10 but its design is similar to the T5 II, with the same optimized signal boost antenna. Its polished chrome wireless-charging case holds up to an additional 24 hours of battery life for a maximum of 32 hours of total use (or eight hours on a single charge). Available fall 2020, for $299.

Additionally, Klipsch is releasing a new full-size Over Ear Active Noise Cancelling headphone that also features a transparency mode and 30 hours of battery life. It'll be available this fall, for $399.

As soon as I get a closer look (and possibly a listen) at all the new models, I'll update this post with additional details.

I expect to see several new active noise-canceling earbuds at CES this year designed to compete with Apple's AirPods Pro. Hopefully, some of them will cost less than $150.