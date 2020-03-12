KitchenAid's new cordless mixers and blenders give you room to roam

If you've ever felt tethered by your stand mixer or blender's power cord, KitchenAid has heard your cries. Today the company announced the Cordless Collection, a line of cordless small appliances including a cordless hand blender, five-cup food chopper and seven-speed hand mixer.
This is the first set of cordless appliances, from a company not known for going cord-free. KitchenAid does sell a five-speed cordless hand blender for $330 (approximately £260 or AU$520), but that's it when it comes to cordless power. The Cordless Collection comes just two days after the announcement of Dyson's cordless Corrale hair straightener, another home appliance powered by batteries.
KitchenAid's Cordless Collection includes a charger that's compatible with all three products' Lithium-Ion batteries. Each can go from empty to full charge in two hours or less, according to KitchenAid. There's a battery indicator light to signal power levels.
You'll have seven colors to choose from in the collection: Black Matte, Blue Velvet, Empire Red, Matte Charcoal Grey, Onyx Black, Passion Red and White. Here's a quick rundown of features from the KitchenAid announcement:
KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender (KHBBV53): $100
- Can blend 25 bowls of soup on a full charge
- Four-point stainless-steel blade for well-blended recipes
- A variable-speed trigger allows for more flexibility and control
- A removable pan guard helps to protect your cookware
- There will be an option to purchase the blender with an added whisk attachment for $150
KitchenAid Cordless five-cup Chopper (KFCB519): $100
- Chops up to 40 onions on a full charge or 11 on a 10-minute charge
- Whisking accessory can whisk, whip and stir
- Multi-purpose stainless steel blades can mix, chop and puree
- Includes two speed settings to control how fast or slow it chops
KitchenAid Cordless seven-speed Hand Mixer (KHMB732): $100
- Seven speeds for stirring, mixing and whipping
- A Soft Start feature brings the beaters up to the selected speed gradually to reduce splattering
- Beater ejector button
- Stainless Steel Turbo Beater II accessories designed to thoroughly mix ingredients
- Designed to stand on its own, without resting on a bowl or workspace
The KitchenAid team says the Cordless Collection will be available Spring 2020, but there isn't a specific release date just yet.
Read more: The KitchenAid stand mixer: How color, cake and nostalgia made an American icon
Discuss: KitchenAid's new cordless mixers and blenders give you room to roam
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.