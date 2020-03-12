KitchenAid's new cordless mixers and blenders give you room to roam

KitchenAid

If you've ever felt tethered by your stand mixer or blender's power cord, KitchenAid has heard your cries. Today the company announced the Cordless Collection, a line of cordless small appliances including a cordless hand blender, five-cup food chopper and seven-speed hand mixer.

This is the first set of cordless appliances, from a company not known for going cord-free. KitchenAid does sell a five-speed cordless hand blender for $330 (approximately £260 or AU$520), but that's it when it comes to cordless power. The Cordless Collection comes just two days after the announcement of Dyson's cordless Corrale hair straightener, another home appliance powered by batteries.

KitchenAid's Cordless Collection includes a charger that's compatible with all three products' Lithium-Ion batteries. Each can go from empty to full charge in two hours or less, according to KitchenAid. There's a battery indicator light to signal power levels.

You'll have seven colors to choose from in the collection: Black Matte, Blue Velvet, Empire Red, Matte Charcoal Grey, Onyx Black, Passion Red and White. Here's a quick rundown of features from the KitchenAid announcement:

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Cordless Hand Blender (KHBBV53): $100

Can blend 25 bowls of soup on a full charge

Four-point stainless-steel blade for well-blended recipes

A variable-speed trigger allows for more flexibility and control

A removable pan guard helps to protect your cookware

There will be an option to purchase the blender with an added whisk attachment for $150

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Cordless five-cup Chopper (KFCB519): $100

Chops up to 40 onions on a full charge or 11 on a 10-minute charge

Whisking accessory can whisk, whip and stir

Multi-purpose stainless steel blades can mix, chop and puree

Includes two speed settings to control how fast or slow it chops

KitchenAid

KitchenAid Cordless seven-speed Hand Mixer (KHMB732): $100

Seven speeds for stirring, mixing and whipping

A Soft Start feature brings the beaters up to the selected speed gradually to reduce splattering

Beater ejector button

Stainless Steel Turbo Beater II accessories designed to thoroughly mix ingredients

Designed to stand on its own, without resting on a bowl or workspace

The KitchenAid team says the Cordless Collection will be available Spring 2020, but there isn't a specific release date just yet.

