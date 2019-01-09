KitchenAid's Cook Processor Connect is an ambitious all-in-one appliance

Chris Monroe/CNET

At CES 2019, KitchenAid debuted the Cook Processor Connect. It's an all-in-one, small countertop appliance with a dozen capabilities including boiling, frying, steaming, stewing, kneading, chopping, mincing, pureeing, mixing, emulsifying, whipping and stirring.

Designed to decrease cooking and cleanup time, the Cook Processor Connect pares down the number of appliances, bowls and utensils you need to create a meal.

StirAssist keeps stirring your ingredients while you grab ingredients from the pantry. An inner steamer basket steams or boils things like fish, vegetables and fruit. An integrated scale calculates weight inside the processor's pot.

Here's a rundown of KitchenAid's full list of features:

StirAssist – StirAssist continuously stirring your ingredients, so they don't burn.



– StirAssist continuously stirring your ingredients, so they don't burn. MultiBlade – Increase the speed to chop ingredients into fine pieces, or slow it down for a rougher chop.



– Increase the speed to chop ingredients into fine pieces, or slow it down for a rougher chop. Dough Blade – Knead dough for bread, pizza and pasta with this specially designed blade.



– Knead dough for bread, pizza and pasta with this specially designed blade. Egg Whip – Whip eggs, egg whites or cream with this attachment.



– Whip eggs, egg whites or cream with this attachment. Mini-Bowl and MiniBlade – The mini-bowl with matching blade is perfect for smaller tasks.



– The mini-bowl with matching blade is perfect for smaller tasks. Inner Steamer Basket – Steam or boil fish, fruit and vegetables.



– Steam or boil fish, fruit and vegetables. Steamer Lid, Upper and Lower Steamer Baskets – These accessories cook different food simultaneously with indirect heat and gentle cooking.



– These accessories cook different food simultaneously with indirect heat and gentle cooking. Cooking Bowl (4.5L) – The stainless steel bowl is large enough to make a meal for the whole family, so you don't need multiple pots.



– The stainless steel bowl is large enough to make a meal for the whole family, so you don't need multiple pots. Integrated Ingredient Scale – The ingredient scale accurately calculates weight right in the pot.



The Cook Processor Connect is a die-cast metal construction on the outside with a stainless-steel cooking bowl. It is available in two colors: Candy Apple Red and Crinkle Black. Bowls, lids and accessories are all dishwasher safe.

Of course, like KitchenAid's other appliances at the show, Whirlpool's Yummly app can download pre-set recipes straight to the Cook Processor Connect. Pricing and availability aren't officially available yet, but the team at Whirlpool's CES booth told me to expect around $1,500 when it comes to market.

