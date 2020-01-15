A KitchenAid stand mixer with food grinder attachment is just $230 -- ends today

Best Buy

Less than $230 would already be a good price for one of the most well-loved kitchen appliances on the planet -- the KitchenAid stand mixer -- but throw in a handy attachment that retails for as much as $50, and you've got one of the best deals we've seen.

Right now, Best Buy is selling the KitchenAid Artisan 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer in six bright colors and packaged with popular food grinder attachment for less than $230. That's $220 off the normal price of $450, happening right now and for today only.

We could spend hours blathering about how great the KitchenAid is just for mixing dough and batter for baking projects, but it's really the many smart attachments -- like the food grinder -- that turn the baking buddy into a truly versatile kitchen workhorse. This package includes the easy-to-use food grinder attachment plus a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip.

Best Buy will also ship the KitchenAid stand mixer and food grinder for free by this Friday. Or order it online and pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar store. Choose from classic empire red, copper pearl, orange, pink, yellow or cobalt blue.

Read more: The best KitchenAid attachments available to buy | What to do with your new stand mixer