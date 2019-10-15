Snag this shiny new KitchenAid stand mixer for just $180 (today only)

Best Buy

Let me guess. You have grand ambitions to bake a bunch of homemade pies and cookies for Thanksgiving this year but absolutely no plans for pulling it off. Well, our favorite stand mixer, the KitchenAid Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, is currently on major discount at Best Buy -- marked down to just $180 for today only. That's a huge discount from the equivalent model at Amazon, too.

This kitchen workhorse is just the thing to provide a much-need boost of baking confidence heading into the holidays and transforms into countless other kitchen tools, like this meat grinder which is also currently on sale at Best Buy.

If you're counting, that sale price is $220 off the suggested retail price and less than we've currently found it anywhere else online. To sweeten an already sweet Deal of the Day, Best Buy will ship this fan-favorite stand mixer for free and if you ordered today you'd be mixing by next Tuesday.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Buy This deeply discounted model comes in classic empire red or metallic silver with optional two-year Geek Squad product replacement for $50 more.