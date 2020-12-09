Flash sale: A KitchenAid stand mixer just dropped to $190

KitchenAid

If you have an aspiring baker on your list or are looking to fortify your own appliance arsenal, one of the best kitchen deals of the season just went live on Best Buy. A with three attachments is currently down to $190 -- while supplies last. That's a cool $70 off the already discounted price and about as low as you'll find any new KitchenAid. We noticed that Best Buy only has this model in black at this sale price which tells us inventory is probably limited. The stand mixer will ship for free before Dec. 18 or you can pick it up at a local Best Buy, pending inventory.

We could truly spend hours blathering about how great the KitchenAid is just for mixing dough and batter for baking projects. There are also the many smart attachments -- like food grinder, veggie spiralizer and pasta roller -- that turn the baking buddy into an absolute kitchen workhorse. The Classic Series, on sale for Black Friday, includes a flat beater, dough hook and wire whip.

