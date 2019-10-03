This KitchenAid Pro Series stand mixer is more than $200 off (today only)

Shutterstock

We're headed full steam into baking season -- from Thanksgiving pies to Christmas cookies and maybe even a little Hanukkah challah. If you've got baking ambitions of your own, there's no better sidekick than a sturdy stand mixer and the KitchenAid Professional 600 Series is Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

That means you can get the machine for a cool $300 if you act fast (this is a one-day-only sale). For reference, that's $200 off Best Buy's retail price and cheaper than anywhere else we found this model online. The KitchenAid Professional 600 series is one of the brand's most powerful machines, and this sale price might be a perfect time to upgrade your current unit or to knock out some early holiday shopping for someone special.

Read more: These are all the KitchenAid attachments you need

Note CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Best Buy The KitchenAid Professional 600 Series 6-Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer is a powerhouse kitchen appliance, especially when you bring in all those glorious attachments that turn this puppy into a pasta-maker, meat-grinder, veggie spiralizer and more. As a mixer, it's big and strong enough to churn out 13 dozen cookies in a single batch (!) with 10 speeds of whipping, kneading and mixing power.

Now playing: Watch this: The KitchenAid stand mixer makes its mark on home baking