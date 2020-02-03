The powerful KitchenAid Pro 500 is at the lowest price we've seen all year

KitchenAid

If you missed your chances during holiday sales to snag a KitchenAid stand mixer but have your eye on the prized appliance, today is the day. Right now, Best Buy has the KitchenAid Professional 500 stand mixer -- one of the band's most powerful models -- on sale for under $200 (you save $300) as one of its Deals of the Day.

With 450 watts of power and 10 speeds, the Pro 500 is strong enough to mix even the densest of mixtures. And KitchenAid stand mixers don't just make a baker's like easier. With countless attachments like a food grinder, pasta maker and veggie spiralizer, this machine can really be your own personal sous chef.

We rarely see the price drop this low. By comparison, Amazon has the same model on sale but for $80 more and it retails for $350 or more if you buy through KitchenAid. Basically what we're saying is if you've been wanting a KitchenAid stand mixer, you'd be wise to jump at this one-day sale.

Choose black, silver or classic empire red and Best Buy will ship your brand new Kitchenaid stand mixer for free by Wednesday. Or order online and pick it up at your local brick-and-mortar store.