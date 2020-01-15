This dynamic countertop oven is big enough for pizza and is down to $90 -- today only

KitchenAid

News Flash: Toaster ovens aren't just for bread and bagels anymore. Look no further than the nearly 550 glowing reviews of KitchenAid's countertop convection oven to see folks are using fella for roasting, broiling, baking and, yes, even toasting. Right now, the versatile KitchenAid oven is on sale for just $90, marked down from $140 as Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

This sleek and compact oven features easy convection, bake, toast, broil and warm modes for daily use. Removable and reversible trays let you maximize oven space (pizza, anyone?). It's perfect for any small- or medium-sized jobs that don't require the full oven, meaning you'll also save on cleanup and energy costs. The convection oven earns high marks in more than 500 verified purchase reviews and is currently $50 off for today only.

In addition to the oven, Best Buy has a sturdy 12-piece set of Cuisinart stainless steel cookware down to less than $80 (originally $300) to equip any kitchen. The well-rated cookware set includes a 2-quart saucepan with cover, 3-quart sauté pan with cover, 5-quart stockpot with a cover, 8-inch nonstick skillet, 10-inch skillet, slotted turner, solid spoon, slotted spoon and nylon tongs.

Both the KitchenAid oven and Cuisinart cookware set will ship for free and as soon as this Friday. Or purchase online and pick them up at your local brick-and-mortar Best Buy the same day.