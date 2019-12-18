Christmas came early thanks to this marked-down KitchenAid mixer

Walmart

Are you furiously scrambling to get those last-minute holiday gifts? Checking site after site for that great post-Black Friday steal? Well have we found a deal for you: Walmart has marked down a silver Mini KitchenAid stand mixer from $259 to $169 -- a nearly 50% off discount. Plus, if you order before Dec. 22, it'll ship in time for Christmas.

The mini design series is a bit smaller than the traditional size, which means it's good for teeny kitchens lacking an enormous amount of counter space. One happy shopper insisted that they "had no space for a large mixer, and this mixer is light and a perfect fit on my counter. I feel like baking every day." Which makes perfect sense: This 3-5 quart model is still plenty powerful and large enough to make five dozen cookies at a time; in comparison, it's 20% smaller and 25% lighter than the full-size KitchenAid mixer (which traditionally holds 4.5 quarts), but boasts the same power and comes with the requisite beater, dough hook and wire whip. So for anyone who's been waiting to pull the trigger on the full-size stand mixer but doesn't have room in the kitchen, now's the time to buy this trimmed down version.

With the Mini KitchenAid, you'll never go back to using a hand mixer to make a batch of brownies or loaf of bread -- not when the mighty motor does all the work for you. Plus, the Mini is still built for KitchenAid's myriad of attachments, so you can screw on many add-ons to make fresh pasta, grind meat and shred vegetables and cheese with ease.