The KitchenAid stand mixer has been around for nearly 100 years, and the company has added a new color to its rainbow selection to celebrate the centennial. KitchenAid will offer its 5-quart tilt-head stand mixer in a new color called misty blue, the company announced today. The pale blue color will also be available as a finish for KitchenAid's 36-inch dual-fuel range.
The KitchenAid stand mixer debuted in 1919 as the 65-pound Model H-5. The company began to expand its color finish offers in 1955 with the introduction of petal pink, sunny yellow, island green, satin chrome and antique copper. KitchenAid saw a resurgence of interest in colorful stand mixers in the 1990s, and the selection has since grown to include more than 80 shades.
The special-edition misty blue stand mixers, which are available on KitchenAid's website, feature white-coated knobs and a vintage KitchenAid logo. There are two models of the mixers: a $650 model that comes with a white ceramic mixing bowl, and a $520 version with a white-coated stainless steel mixing bowl. The misty blue stove will cost $7,699 when it becomes available this fall.
Discuss: KitchenAid introduces new color to celebrate stand mixer's centennial
