KitchenAid handheld blender cuts the cord

The kitchen is a pretty interesting place. From the one room in the house, meals can be made that can transport one to another time and place. While metaphysical travel may only be as far away as a lingering trip down the spice aisle in the grocery store, actual physical travel takes a little more effort. Or at least, the ability to become unplugged.

The KitchenAid Pro Line Series Cordless Hand Blender is a versatile kitchen tool designed to let you take it places. With a housing that contains a 12-volt rechargeable lithium ion battery, the flexible prep gadget is not only portable, but the lack of a power cord facilitates usage simply by not being there to get in the way. But like any kitchen gadget, it needs to be able to accomplish its task in the first place to be of any use.

The device comes with three interchangeable blades: S-shaped, multipurpose, and a frothing/beater blade. Additionally, a whisk attachment is provided along with an always-handy chopper work bowl. Removable pan guards are included for the blade attachments and a storage case is provided as well. Where all this versatility leads, however, is up to you to discover.

The KitchenAid Pro Line Series Cordless Hand Blender will be available in April for $349.99.