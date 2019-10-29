This high-tech electric gooseneck precision kettle is half off, today only

Best Buy

This ain't your grandma's tea kettle. The KitchenAid Gooseneck Kettle is more like something 007 would use and right now, it's more than 50% off as part of Best Buy's Deal of the Day.

In addition to looking cool as heck, the stainless steel gooseneck kettle -- perfect for tea or coffee -- sits atop its own electric heat source and quickly heats to temperatures customizable in 1-degree increments, ranging from 140 to 212 Fahrenheit. The on-lid display shows you exactly how hot the water is for a perfect brew every time.

And maybe you've heard of pour-over coffee? It's one of the best ways to get consistent and clean coffee, but requires a precision pour over the ground beans. This KitchenAid kettle with slim gooseneck spout is designed to give you just the control you need.

Right now, and for today only, the kettle is down to under $50 (it's originally $100). By comparison, the same kettle sells for $100 on KitchenAid's website and since Best Buy offers free shipping on the unit (or pick up at your local store), the price you see is the price you get.

Disclosure: CNET may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Amazon has also matched Best Buy's one day sale price (plus free shipping) in case you'd prefer to order from Jeff Bezos' outfit.