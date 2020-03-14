KitchenAid color of the year honors Japanese culture

KitchenAid

You can find a KitchenAid stand mixer or blender in a rainbow of colors these days. Head to KitchenAid's website and you'll have your choice of dozens of shades of classic colors, bright hues and everything in between. Each year, KitchenAid adds a new selection, and the company just announced its newest addition: Kyoto Glow.

This bright green hue follows KitchenAid's cooler 2019 color, Misty Blue. Though Kyoto Glow was chosen before news of the coronavirus outbreak, the company stated that with this year's color they "sought to demonstrate the increased desire for wellness, balance and optimism with Kyoto Glow, a new vibrant, yet calming green hue."

KitchenAid notes that Kyoto Glow's name was inspired by the city of Kyoto, Japan. The city was once the official capital of Japan, now considered the cultural capital of the country with its world-famous gardens, temples and strong cultural tradition. KitchenAid also points to the creativity of kaiseki dining, a type of art in Japanese cooking that balances texture, taste, appearance and color in its dishes as inspiration for Kyoto Glow.

Other recent additions to KitchenAid's lineup include its 2019 100th anniversary edition, which featured a bright red called "Passion Red" and special heart-shaped hardware details to mark the occasion.

Kyoto Glow is available beginning today in KitchenAid's $250 K400 Blender (KSB4027KG) and $380 Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer (KSM150PSKG).