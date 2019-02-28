KitchenAid celebrates 100 years with Passion Red Queen of Hearts collection

KitchenAid

KitchenAid began in 1919, and the company is celebrating its centennial in 2019 with a new line of limited-edition appliances. Last year, KitchenAid paid tribute to the past with Misty Blue, a color inspired by a shade of blue on one of the first stand mixers the company introduced nearly a century ago. Now, KitchenAid is announcing the 100 Year Limited Edition Queen of Hearts Collection to celebrate the future.

KitchenAid

The collection includes countertop appliances in a new shade -- Passion Red. There are already several shades of red in KitchenAid's repertoire. This one is described as, "a fresh, yet elegant, authentic red." The collection is more than just a new color.

There's also a 100-year commemorative logo set on a background stripe of tiny heart accents. You'll also see the limited edition reflected in details like the stand mixer's chrome power hub cover.

KitchenAid will release 100 numbered units of the Stand Mixer with Glass Bowl and Flex Edge Beater, exclusively on KitchenAid.com.

KitchenAid

Here's a complete list of the lineup from KitchenAid:

5-quart stand mixer with glass bowl ($500)



5-quart stand mixer with stainless steel bowl ($400)



2-speed hand blender ($55)



3.5-cup food chopper ($55)



7-speed hand mixer ($75)



1.5-liter kettle ($84)



2-slice toaster ($84)



The entire collection will be available on KitchenAid's website and at retailers beginning April 1. The KitchenAid team also say multiple commercial-style ranges will also be available in Passion Red this summer.