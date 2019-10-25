KitchenAid's powerful 5-speed blender is on sale for today only

This KitchenAid countertop blender is the brand's answer to Vitamix's Explorian with comparable motor speed, power and precision blending for perfect smoothies, soups, sauces and a whole lot more.
Right now you can get the high-end appliance with five speeds and a 1.5 horsepower motor for $50 less than normal, marked down under $200 as Best Buy's Deal of the Day. That's less than anywhere else we've found it online, including Amazon, and includes free two-day shipping.
