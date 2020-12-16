Tom Cruise's COVID rant MacKenzie Scott gives away billions Hennessey Venom F5 PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccinations Best gifts under $50
Great kitchen gifts under $25 that'll arrive by Christmas

Don't panic. Last-minute doesn't have to mean lame.

Hopefully, by now you have the big stuff out of the way. Maybe? Possibly? Not so much? Ok, well check out these excellent bar gifts, gifts for wine drinkers and general foodie gifts that should all still arrive by Christmas. If you're in need of something a bit smaller to gift a home cook, serial host/hostess or general foodie, we've got you covered there too with a smorgasbord of kitchen and cooking gifts along with food-focused stocking stuffers under $25. Oh, and all of these gifts will still arrive by Christmas if you order today. (At least, that's what the vendors were saying at the time of publication -- availability is subject to change, especially as the clock ticks closer to Christmas Eve.)

Oster personal blender

Put a good spin on Christmas
Oster

Personal blenders are all the rage for making easy smoothies on-the-go. This Oster blender with a pop-top lid so you can blend and run fares very well in purchase reviews, and it costs less than two smoothies at a fancy juice bar. 

$22 at Amazon

Gizmo Snap N' Strain clip-on strainer

Perfect for pasta night
Amazon

This strainer that clips onto the side of your pasta pot sits firmly in the "why didn't I think of this?" category.

$17 at Amazon

Hanging fruit baskets (set of 3)

A fruit-forward gift
Wayfair

You got me. This one is one dollar over my promised price limit but look how cool these things are? You get three hanging baskets for $26 to display fruit, veggies, cookbooks, linen napkins or whatever else you want. Not gonna lie, mine are already on the way.

$26 at Wayfair

Platypus jar scraper and spreader
Amazon

Why, what do you use to spread jam on bread?

$15 at Amazon

Cheese board and platter

Say cheese...board
Wayfair

A nice rustic cheese board is always in fashion. This one is perfect for small dinner parties or gatherings (so on trend) made from treated teak wood. Gift this along with some nice wine or hunk of manchego and you'll definitely be invited back. 

Wayfair has another charming squared-edged version of tis board for $20, but inventory is low.

$23 at Wayfair

Adjustable rolling pin

I knead this
Amazon

Fans of The Great British Baking Show will know you need an adjustable rolling pin to get perfectly even dough, and the baker on your list will be glad to have one. 

$20 at Amazon

Whiskey flask and cigar holder

A classic twofer
Wayfair

OK, one more that's over the limit but it's worth it for dad, uncle, mom or whoever not to have to choose between a stogey and a nip of booze next time they leave the house. Pair this one with a nice bottle of bourbon and you're in business.

$26 at Wayfair

Bruntmor magnetic knife block

Hang 'em high
Wayfair

We could all use more drawer space in the kitchen and one way to get there is by slapping more thing against the wall. I, for one, think it looks pretty cool having your blades on display as long as there are not too many small and grabby kids around.

$22 at Wayfair

Mermaid bottle opener

Who is she?
Wayfair

It's always nice having some help opening those pesky beer bottles, especially from your friendly neighborhood mermaid. Pair this gal with a nice selection of brews for a beer drinker on your list.

$24 at Wayfair

Imusa rice cooker

A very practical kitchen helper
Imusa

As someone who struggles with cooking rice, I would be more than pleased to see this little fella under the tree. It's truly adorable and just $23 at Best Buy.

$23 at Best Buy

Cuisinox ice cream scoop

We all scream for this ice cream scoop
Farberware

Pair this mechanized scoop with an ice cream delivery or monthly subscription to Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and I think it's safe to say your giftee will be sweet on you for life.

$12 at Wayfair

Dunkin K-pods (24-pack)

A taste of the good old days
Dunkin'

Know a Dunkin' addict who has been converted into a Keurig person during the pandemic? These 44-pack Dunkin' K-Pods will make them feel like everything is back to normal, if only for a few glorious sips.

$10 at Staples

