12 kitchen gifts under $25 that still arrive by Christmas

Last-minute doesn't have to mean lame.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2020, CNET's gift picks with expert advice, reviews and recommendations for the latest tech gifts for you and your family.

By now, you should have the big stuff out of the way, right? Maybe? Possibly? If you need to fill in the gaps with some small but useful gifts for a foodie, home cook or serial host/hostess, we've got you covered there too with a smorgasbord of kitchen and cooking gifts under $25. Oh, I almost forgot the best part: All of these gifts will still arrive by Christmas if you order today. (At least, that's what the vendors were saying at the time of publication -- availability is subject to change, especially as the clock ticks closer to Christmas Eve.)

Deep breath. You got this. 

Oster personal blender

Put a good spin on Christmas
Oster

Personal blenders are all the rage for making easy smoothies on the go. This Oster blender with a pop-top lid so you can blend and run fares very well in purchase reviews, and it costs less than two smoothies at a fancy juice bar. 

$22 at Amazon

Gizmo Snap N' Strain clip-on strainer

Perfect for pasta night
Amazon

This strainer that clips onto the side of your pasta pot sits firmly in the "why didn't I think of this?" category.

$17 at Amazon

Skull ice cube trays

Talk about brain freeze
Amazon

This is one of those gifts that's going to be hard not to keep for yourself once it arrives. Maybe get two, just in case.

$13 at Amazon

Platypus jar scraper and spreader

One super spreader
Amazon

Why, what do you use to spread jam on bread?

$15 at Amazon

Glass trifle bowl

Somewhere for fruit to gather
Amazon

What good is a heaping mound of beauitful citrus if you can't show it off?

$22 at Amazon

Cheese board and platter

Say cheese... board
Wayfair

A nice rustic cheese board is always in fashion. This one is perfect for small dinner parties or gatherings (so on trend) made from treated teak wood. Gift this along with some nice wine or hunk of manchego and you'll definitely be invited back. 

Wayfair has another charming squared-edged version of this board for $20, but inventory is low.

$23 at Wayfair

Adjustable rolling pin

I knead this
Amazon

Fans of The Great British Baking Show will know you need an adjustable rolling pin to get perfectly even dough, and the baker on your list will be glad to have one.

$20 at Amazon

Bruntmor magnetic knife block

Hang 'em high
Wayfair

We could all use more drawer space in the kitchen and one way to get there is by slapping more things against the wall. I, for one, think it looks pretty cool having your blades on display as long as there are not too many small and grabby kids around.

$22 at Wayfair

Mermaid bottle opener

Who is she?
Wayfair

It's always nice having some help opening those pesky beer bottles, especially from your friendly neighborhood mermaid. Pair this gal with a nice selection of brews for a beer drinker on your list.

$24 at Wayfair

Imusa rice cooker

A very practical kitchen helper
Imusa

As someone who struggles with cooking rice, I would be more than pleased to see this little fella under the tree. It's truly adorable and just $23 at Best Buy.

$23 at Best Buy

Cuisinox ice cream scoop

We all scream for this ice cream scoop
Farberware

Pair this mechanized scoop with an ice cream delivery or monthly subscription to Jeni's Splendid Ice Cream and I think it's safe to say your giftee will be sweet on you for life.

$14 at Wayfair

Dunkin K-pods (24-pack)

A taste of the good old days
Dunkin'

Know a Dunkin' addict who has been converted into a Keurig person during the pandemic? These 44-pack Dunkin' K-Pods will make them feel like everything is back to normal, if only for a few glorious sips.

$10 at Staples

Whiskey flask and cigar holder (Update: Arrives after Christmas)

A classic twofer
Wayfair

OK, one more that's over the limit but it's worth it for dad, uncle, mom or whoever not to have to choose between a stogie and a nip of booze next time they leave the house. Pair this one with a delicious bottle of bourbon and you're in business.

$26 at Wayfair

