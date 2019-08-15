These big-ticket kitchen tools are on major sale right now

Macy's

Macy's Summer Home sale is popping off at this very moment, which means big online discounts on some of our favorite kitchenware, cookware sets and kitchen appliances. A perfect time to snag something special with a big motor (aka treat ourselves).

Sale items are anywhere from 20 to 50% off some trusty kitchen brands and game-changer kitchen tools such as Cuisinart, Kitchenaid, Ninja and others. If you've been pawing over that stand mixer, which doubles as about a million other things (pasta-maker and vegetable spiralizer?!) via attachments, this might be your moment to pounce. The cult-fave Kitchenaid stand mixer can be had for just $221, marked down from $325.

Read more on Chowhound: Our other favorite KitchenAid products

Or perhaps you're looking to whirr up end-of-summer (wahh!) cocktails in a high-powered Ninja blender and food processor -- currently down almost $100 (!) to just $153 from $250. The Ninja is a slightly more budget-friendly version of a Vitamix and will spin far more than just a frozen drink. Our sister site Chowhound has plenty of recipes to prove it: check out the best blender recipes that go way beyond smoothies.

The Macy's Summer Home Sale is on now -- and don't sleep on those special codes SHOP and HOME either, which give you all an extra 10 or 20% off at checkout (depending on the item). See some of our top picks for the home, kitchen and cookware sale happening now at Macy's and thank us later.

KitchenAid The classic KitchenAid stand mixer has so many uses that you'll legit be using this thing daily, especially with the right attachments, making it well worth the investment. Available in silver or white, the listed sale price is technically $260, but once you go to checkout an extra 15% off will be reflected, making the total only $221.

Macy's This high-octane Ninja blender does so much more than the one you had in college and is on major discount right now. Spin smoothies, cookie dough, soups, sauces -- and yes, of course, some frozen margaritas, too -- all with this one appliance. Make sure to use the discount code HOME at checkout to get the price down under $153.

Macy's We're all about the air-fryer revolution and this amped-up Cuisinart oven has seven (count em', seven) functions: air fry, convection bake, convection broil, bake, broil, warm and toast. Replace your ancient toaster oven (OK, bye) with this seven-in-one appliance that does it all.

Macy's All-Clad is one of our absolute favorite high-end cookware brands so we love it when we find its pieces on sale. These two frying pans are perfect for everyday cooking. Make sure to use discount code SHOP at checkout to get the lowest price.

Macy's This stainless steel cookware set is a literal dream if you've just settled into your new home or apartment, need cookware but haven't got the extra cash to schill out on All-Clad just yet. Budget-friendly, but it still recieves high marks in reviews, with easy-to-maintain stainless steel and tempered glass lids.

