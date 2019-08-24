CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan join Marvel's The Eternals

The Game of Thrones actor is non-Eternal Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.

the-eternals-mcu-phase-4
Marvel

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan will join The Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic Phase 4 adventure, Disney confirmed during a D23 panel Saturday.

Harington will play non-Eternal Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.

Next Article: 11 great gadgets that can smarten up a dumb dorm room