Kit Harington and Gemma Chan join Marvel's The Eternals

Kit Harington and Gemma Chan will join The Eternals, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's cosmic Phase 4 adventure, Disney confirmed during a D23 panel Saturday.
Harington will play non-Eternal Dane Whitman, while Chan is portraying Sersi.
