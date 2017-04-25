'Kingsman: Golden Circle' trailer brings the action to America

Warning: Possible spoilers ahead for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle."

The Americans and the British speak of their "special relationship," so why can't that connection transfer to fictional spy services as well? The new trailer for "Kingsman: The Golden Circle" came out Monday, and this time, the British Kingsman secret organization partners up with a similar American group called Statesman.

Taron Egerton returns as Eggsy, the young agent following in his father's footsteps, with Mark Strong back as Merlin and Sophie Cookson as Roxy. Joining in on the American side are Channing Tatum, Halle Berry and Jeff Bridges. Julianne Moore appears to be the new Big Bad, filling the role Samuel L. Jackson handled so well in 2015's "Kingsman: The Secret Service." Naturally, the Americans have cowboy hats and big guns, because we all are issued them here at birth. Yee-haw!

And though it's not a surprise to anyone who's seen the movie poster, a certain major character thought to be dead shows up in the trailer's final scene. So if you're the type who needs zero spoilers, stay off the internet until the sequel opens (Sept. 22 in the U.S., Sept. 29 in the U.K., Sept. 28 in Australia).