Kingdom Hearts 3 is swinging over to San Fransokyo and meeting up with Big Hero 6.
Developer Square Enix posted a trailer Monday showing Sora, Goofy and Donald meeting up with Baymax, the personal healthcare robot, and Hiro from the Disney movie.
The trailer shows the latest in a string of Disney movie worlds the game will visit, which already include the worlds seen in Toy Story, Frozen and Tangled.
The long-awaited sequel is set to arrive to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 29, 2019.
Square Enix and Sony also revealed a Kingdom Hearts VR Experience that is coming exclusively to the PlayStation VR.
The experience appears to allow you to play through the eyes of Sora, wielding a Keyblade and fighting the Heartless.
The game will be a "music experience" according to the Kingdom Hearts Twitter account, featuring specific moments from the previous Kingdom Hearts games. The VR experience is due out this holiday season.
Discuss: Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer travels to Big Hero 6's world
