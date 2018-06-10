Watch: Disney's Frozen officially coming to Kingdom Hearts 3

Square Enix

To the dread of parents everywhere (and the delight of Frozen fans), the Square Enix video game Kingdom Hearts 3 -- you know, the one that mashes up Disney and Final Fantasy worlds -- will officially feature a Frozen-themed world.

This means Sora, Goofy and Donald will hang out with Elsa, Anna, the snowman Olaf and all the rest.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

Here's the full trailer:

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018: Kingdom Hearts 3 makes its debut on Xbox One

Yes, it's one more tease for a game we've been anticipating for over a decade. (Want to feel old? It's been 12 years since Kingdom Hearts II.)

But the wait won't last forever. Yesterday at E3 2018, Square Enix announced that the game will finally arrive on January 29, 2019.

And in case you've left the Sony PlayStation camp since the Kingdom Heart II days, you'll be happy to hear that Kingdom Hearts III will arrive on Xbox One as well.

Screenshot by Sean Hollister/CNET

See our full Xbox at E3 2018 roundup here.

E3 2018: Everything you need to know

E3 2018 coverage at CNET: All of our E3 2018 coverage in one place.

Now Playing: Watch this: E3 2018 preview

E3 2018 coverage at GameSpot: Wall-to-wall coverage of the show from our sister site, GameSpot.

E3 2018 coverage at Giant Bomb: Still more commentary and news from E3, from our colleagues at Giant Bomb.