Kindle Paperwhite is $30 off, Kindle Oasis is $50 off

With only a few days to go before Father's Day, Amazon has all its Kindle e-readers on sale. The deal on the new Kindle Paperwhite, released last November, isn't quite as good as it was last month when it was on sale for $90 or $40 off its list price of $130. But it is $100 or $30 off its list price.

Meanwhile, the top-of-line Kindle Oasis, which has a larger 7-inch screen and is discounted less frequently, is on sale for $200 or $50 off its list price. The step-up Oasis with more memory (32GB vs. 8GB), is $230. It is worth noting that the current Oasis has been around for a while and could get an upgrade as early as this year.

Lastly, the new entry-level Kindle, which features an integrated light, is also being discounted: it's $70 ($20 off). That's also a good deal -- and the lowest price we've seen -- but the Paperwhite is probably worth the extra $30.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, the new Paperwhite is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has Bluetooth built-in, for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.



It was an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice at $130. At $100, it's a bargain. (Read the full CNET review.)

