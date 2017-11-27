Amazon

I tend to splurge on random e-books every time there's a Kindle sale, and I almost never have time to get to read any of them. But, there are some good stand-outs this year. This is by no means a definitive list of the best stuff (go browse the titles, there are a lot), but a few really good books are on the list that I'll probably buy. And maybe even read.

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari ($4.99)

One of the Big Books I've been meaning to read: It's a highly recommended book on the evolution of our species. This is the first time I've seen it on sale.

Super Sad True Love Story by Gary Shteyngart ($1.99)

One of the best books I've read in the past 10 years. It's not technically an Amazon sale item, so who knows how long it'll be discounted. But it's a disturbingly spot-on satire/prediction of America in the near future, and since it was written in 2010, it has felt more and more accurate.

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks by Rebecca Skloot ($4.99)

The acclaimed story of a woman whose cancer led to the creation of medical breakthroughs, but without her knowledge or consent, and after her death. It was adapted into an HBO movie.

New York 2140 by Kim Stanley Robinson ($2.99)

Global warming meets midtown Manhattan. Robinson's big novel arrived earlier this year, and this is a fine time to lose yourself in its vision of future climate and flood-damaged NYC.

Cat's Cradle by Kurt Vonnegut ($2.99)

Vonnegut books are often on Kindle sale, but this is one of the best, and too good to pass up.

Consider Phlebas by Iain M. Banks ($2.99)

The first book in the acclaimed Culture series exploring the future of humans, machines and alien civilizations. Not considered one of the best, but it's a good start.

Wild Seed by Octavia Butler ($1.99)

The first of a four-book series by one of the most celebrated science fiction writers. Feel like beginning an epic?

Mythology by Edith Hamilton ($2.99)

OK, this isn't a tech or sci-fi book. It is a classic compendium of world mythology. My son loves myths, and I'm planning on having him read this.

Be sure to follow the CNET Book Club podcast, where we catch up on what we're reading about once a month.

