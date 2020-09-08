Kim Kardashian says Keeping up with the Kardashians will end in 2021

Christopher Polk/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank

Fans of Kim Kardashian West and family will have to find other ways to keep up with the reality-show-famous family. (Spoiler: It won't be hard.) Kardashian West announced on Tuesday that after 14 years, 20 seasons and a dozen spin-off shows, the E! reality series Keeping Up With the Kardashians will come to an end in 2021.

"We are beyond grateful to all of you who've watched us for all of these years -- through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children," her statement said. "We'll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we've met along the way."

Kardashian West's message is timely. Season 19 of the show premieres Sept. 17 on E!, with the 20th and final season to come sometime in 2021.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians follows the family of Kris Jenner, who had four children with lawyer Robert Kardashian, who died in 2003, and then two daughters with retired Olympic decathlon champion Caitlyn Jenner. It produced numerous spin-off shows, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Rob & Chyna, and Life of Kylie.

Kardashian West did not give a reason for the show's end, but in a statement, E! said it was the Kardashian family's decision.

"While it has been an absolute privilege and we will miss them wholeheartedly, we respect the family's decision to live their lives without our cameras," the statement read.

Some fans expressed disappointment about the announcement, with one Twitter user writing, "Chile, no. we're gonna miss you."