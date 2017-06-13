Kim Dotcom loses latest battle to recover seized assets

Enlarge Image Getty Images

Megaupload founder Kim Dotcom's petition to recover seized assets was denied Friday, according to an official US Supreme Court document. The report cited his fugitive status for the ruling, as well as a lack of evidence supporting claims that poor health was preventing him from entering the US.

Dotcom has been in the news since 2012, when the FBI and the US Department of Justice shut down Megaupload and charged him with copyright infringement. $42 million in assets were seized. In February we reported that he might soon be eligible for extradition, but the New Zealand resident has fought it thus far.