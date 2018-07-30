Marvel

Warning: Possible spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War and Black Panther ahead.

Who can possibly stop Thanos, the deadly Titan who dissolved half the universe in Avengers: Infinity War? Erik Killmonger, maybe.

Michael B. Jordan, who played Killmonger in Black Panther, told The A.V. Club his character would be ready with a detailed strategy to take on Thanos.

"I think the one thing about Killmonger is he really plans his attacks, and they're well thought out," Jordan said. "So if he ever stepped in a situation with Thanos, he would feel confident that he had the upper hand -- at the very least, he would know he had a shot."

And Killmonger wouldn't hesitate to lay down his own life in the process, Jordan went on to say.

"We already know that Erik's willing to sacrifice himself for a greater good, so I don't think he's ever fearful of losing his life," the actor said.

Unfortunately, Jordan didn't quickly text his plan to Captain America or Iron Man, who will presumably have to fight Thanos in 2019's still-and-possibly-forever-untitled Avengers 4. And since Killmonger apparently died in Black Panther, he won't have a shot anyway, unless one of those 14 million possible futures Doctor Strange saw brings him back.

Jordan's bad guy beat out Thanos for best villain at the MTV Movie and TV Awards back in June, so really, Killmonger has already beaten Thanos in one arena.