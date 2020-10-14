Killer news: Dexter returns for a limited Showtime series

Showtime

Bloodstain expert turned serial killer Dexter Morgan is returning to TV, Showtime announced Wednesday.

"Being away has been murder," the network said in a tweet announcing the news. Dexter, starring Michael C. Hall, aired on Showtime from 2006 to 2013. Hall will return for the new 10-episode series, the network said in a statement. (Showtime and CNET are both owned by ViacomCBS.)

Both Hall and original Dexter showrunner Clyde Phillips will return, and the show has set a tentative premiere date of fall 2021.

"We would only revisit this unique character if we could find a creative take that was truly worthy of the brilliant, original series," Showtime President Gary Levine said in a statement. "Well, I am happy to report that Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall have found it, and we can't wait to shoot it and show it to the world!"

There's no word on what that creative take might be. In the controversial series finale back in 2013, Dexter had left Miami, faked his own death and was starting a new life in Astoria, Oregon.