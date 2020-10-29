For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

For kids in snowy climates, few things are better than a good old-fashioned snow day, when wintry weather gifts them an unexpected vacation day. With so many schools operating virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, this rare holiday is almost certainly melting away.

Not if New Jersey's Mahwah Township Public Schools have anything to say about it.

"We have decided that few childhood acts remain unchanged due to COVID-19, and we will maintain the hope of children by calling actual snow days due to inclement weather," the district, which has about 3,000 students, announced in a statement. "Snow days are chances for on-site learners and virtual learners to just be kids by playing in the snow, baking cookies, reading books and watching a good movie." The district is currently using a hybrid system blending remote and in-person learning, according to New York's News12 TV.

"Absolutely LOVE this from our school district superintendent," wrote one Twitter user. "Sure, we could do virtual classes on snow days now, but why would we take *another* thing away from the kids? I dunno what it says about me but this email almost made me cry."

Those lucky Mahwah kids are proving to be the exception in these coronavirus days, when most schools are able to switch to virtual learning even if they're currently offering in-person learning. Most schools have a mandated number of days they must be in operation. And The Washington Post reports that New York City, the largest school district in the US, has already canceled snow days for the year, and other districts have said they will do the same.