Could your kid unlock your iPhone X?

Lots of people look like their parents.

One family in Staten Island, New York, is guessing that familial resemblance is letting a 10-year-old boy unlock his mother's iPhone X using Face ID.

The family posted a video on YouTube on Tuesday showing Ammar Malik unlocking Sana Sherwani's phone with his "handsome face," he quips in the 41-second video before he dabs in triumph.

"We don't want to disable Face ID. It's very convenient. But this is a lot of hassle in terms of privacy," father Attaullah Malik told Wired.

Malik did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple declined to comment, referring CNET to its support page for Face ID. A section on the page on security safeguards notes, "The statistical probability is different for twins and siblings that look like you and among children under the age of 13, because their distinct facial features may not have fully developed. If you're concerned about this, we recommend using a passcode to authenticate."

The page also talks about the possibility of inadvertently training your phone. If Face ID detects a close match to your face and then a passcode is entered, it'll update its data accordingly.