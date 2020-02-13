CNET también está disponible en español.

KFC Crocs cradle your feet in the look -- and smell -- of fried chicken

Please don't eat them.

For all those KFC and Crocs fans out there.

 Crocs

For some, fashion is method of self expression. If you're out to show off your love of fried chicken, Kentucky Fried Chicken might just have the footwear for you.

KFC, maker of fried chicken and truly bizarre internet jokes (fried chicken-scented sunscreen, anyone?) is releasing Crocs patterned like a bucket of chicken, the company tweeted Thursday, along with a video. 

"Covered in a fried chicken print and a striped base, these will make your dreams of wearing a bucket of chicken ﬁnally come true," the Crocs website says. The shoes also come with two drumstick-shaped-- and scented-- Jibbitz charms to adorn said Crocs. 

KFC Crocs will be available in the spring.