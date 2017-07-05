KFC 'Game of Thrones' Hodor parody ad faces hungry horde

Caution: Spoilers for "Game of Thrones" season 6.

You know the scene. Some of us aren't done crying about it yet. Faithful Hodor protects his friends from an oncoming horde of wights. Chicken-obsessed fast food chain KFC released an ad on Monday that plays on our emotions to sell a new poultry dish in the UK and Ireland. Naturally, the ad is titled "Lunchtime is coming..."

Hodor actor Kristian Nairn mans a cash register during the lunchtime rush as a crowd of hangry customers demand "chicken and fries." He turns his back, evoking the powerful moment from the series where he holds the door against the supernatural threat. He repeats the orders, slurring the words into a new phrase: "chicken with rice."

The commercial is clever and not too surprising coming from a company that doesn't shy away from weird publicity stunts, such as fried chicken-scented sunscreen and a chicken-themed keyboard. Is it too soon for fans who are still mourning the loss of the character after the stunning reveal of his devastating backstory?

Perhaps this goofy parody will help us heal.