Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat has teamed up with Kentucky Fried Chicken to test its plant-based chicken starting on Tuesday. One KFC restaurant in Atlanta will be the first place to get Beyond Fried Chicken along with boneless wings and nuggets.

KFC will begin testing the Beyond Meat chicken on Tuesday at its Cobb Parkway restaurant in Atlanta, according to a press release Monday. The location will sell Beyond Fried Chicken, boneless wings and nuggets, and will give away a complimentary sample of the plant-based chicken from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET with the purchase of a menu item while supplies last.

"To be able to bring Beyond Fried Chicken, in all of its KFC-inspired deliciousness to market, speaks to our collective ability to meet the consumer where they are and accompany them on their journey," Ethan Brown, founder and CEO of Beyond Meat, said in a release Monday. "My only regret is not being able to see the legendary Colonel himself enjoy this important moment."

Beyond Meat is already available at other fast-food chains and restaurants such as Subway, Carl's Jr. and TGI Friday's.