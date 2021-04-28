This key organizer has a built-in Tile tracker and is 43% off

Keysmart

One of my life's ambitions is to avoid carrying keys in my pockets; that's why there's an August smart lock on my front door. But some keys are unavoidable, which is why I also carry a KeySmart Pro, which elegantly organizes my keys and never digs a hole in my pocket. Not only does it hold all the keys I could ever need to carry, but it has a Tile Bluetooth tracker built in. Usually priced at $60, right now (for a limited time and while supplies last) you can get a when you apply discount code CNETKSMR at checkout.

The KeySmart Pro is the key organizer I didn't realize I needed until I started using it. I only carry four keys, but the KeySmart Pro can accommodate up to 14, which is handy if your existing key ring looks like the sort of thing a building superintendent needs to carry around. I love the way the keys stay rotated inward, so they don't snag your clothing or grind into your leg when you sit.

It includes a decidedly low-tech bottle opener but also features an LED light and the guts of a Tile tracker. You'll need to charge it every three months or so, but in return, it appears in the standard Tile app on your phone. If you're already a Tile user, you know the convenience that comes from quickly locating where you last left something that has a Tile tracker attached to it. If you're new to Tile, I suspect there's no better place to start than with your car keys. Open the app, and if the keys are in range, they'll play a tune. If not, you can see their last location on the map.

Can you get less expensive key rings? Absolutely. You can even get -- without the built-in Tile. But if you're a fan of the idea of tracking your keys, this may well be $34 well spent.

Originally published last year. Updated with the latest deal.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.