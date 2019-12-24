Kevin Spacey releases another creepy holiday video

Kevin Spacey

There are many holiday traditions this time of year from the lighting of the Rockefeller Christmas tree to watching Frosty the Snowman on TV. Then comes actor Kevin Spacey with his second holiday video to kill the vibe of the season.

Spacey released a video titled "KTWK" on his YouTube channel Tuesday. The minute-long holiday greeting shows the actor in front of a fireplace speaking in the same accent as his House of Cards character Frank Underwood.

"As we walk into 2020, I want to cast my vote for more good in this world," he said in the video. "The next time someone does something you don't like, you can go on the attack, but you can also hold your fire. Do the unexpected. You can...kill them with kindness."

This day last year, Spacey uploaded his first "holiday" video reprising his House of Cards character. It was more of a commentary on the allegations made against the actor while also throwing jabs at the final season of the show after Netflix decided to no longer work with him.

Spacey was accused of unwanted sexual advancements in Oct. 2017 by fellow actor Anthony Rapp, who was 14-years old at the time of the alleged incident. The House of Cards actor apologized and officially announced he is gay. In July, Massachusetts prosecutors dropped a case of indecent assault against Spacey from 2016 after the victim died. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office said in October it would also not proceed on a case against the actor after the accuser failed to participate with prosecutors.