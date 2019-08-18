Kevin Smith to write Masters of the Universe animated series for Netflix

Netflix

By the power of Grayskull, fans are getting a new He-Man series on Netflix, with filmmaker Kevin Smith at the helm.

Smith announced he will be serving as the showrunner and executive producer of the new animated series Masters of the Universe: Revelation, which will focus on the unresolved storylines of the classic '80s series, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Sunday.

The new series for Netflix is described as "a wholly original story set in the epic world of Mattel's over 35-year-old global He-Man toy franchise."

Get ready for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an animated @netflix show from @ThatKevinSmith that will pick up where the 80s show left off! #MOTU pic.twitter.com/enQyRjGDjs — Masters of the Universe (@MastersOfficial) August 18, 2019

The original '80s Masters of the Universe series tells the adventures of Prince Adam, heir to the throne of planet Eternia, who uses a magical Power Sword to transform into the warrior He-Man.

"I'm Eternia-ly grateful to Mattel TV and Netflix for entrusting me with not only the secrets of Grayskull, but also their entire Universe," Smith said in a statement. "In Revelation, we pick up right where the classic era left off to tell an epic tale of what may be the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor! This is the Masters of the Universe story you always wanted to see as a kid!"

Carnival Row writer and Smith's podcast partner Marc Bernardin will also team up with Smith -- along with Eric Carrasco (Supergirl), Tim Sheridan (Reign of the Supermen), Diya Mishra (Magic the Gathering) -- to write new adventures for He-Man and Skeletor.

The war for Eternia begins again! Superstar director Kevin Smith continues the original series’ story right where it left off in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, a new series telling the epic tale of what may be He-Man and Skeletor’s final battle. pic.twitter.com/41rOXjZLtO — NX (@NXOnNetflix) August 18, 2019

The new poster for the Netflix series gives a more darker tone than the original '80s series. But here's hoping we also get to see some cameos on the series from other characters from the franchise including She-Ra -- who already has her own Netflix series.

This animated series is different than the upcoming live-action Masters of the Universe movie starring To All The Boys I've Loved Before actor Noah Centineo being developed by Sony.