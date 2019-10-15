Kevin Feige takes over as Marvel chief creative officer -- now what?

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is movin' on up. Tuesday brought word that the Marvel Cinematic Universe visionary has been promoted to chief creative officer over all over Marvel Entertainment, including TV, comic publishing and film, according to Deadline.

This means Feige will control all of the Marvel movies, TV shows and comics, which have been a separated effort for a while. Feige will still operate as the president of Marvel Studios, leading the MCU into Phase 4 of live-action films and Disney Plus TV shows which includes Black Widow standalone movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, WandaVision, and more.

Considering 10 years ago Feige fought with Marvel Entertainment just to get creative control over the movies, it's interesting to see him receive full creative control over all Marvel properties. It's a big change, but he's earned it.

Under Feige's leadership, the MCU has become a huge franchise, grossing more than $26 billion at the global box office over the last decade.

With Feige now calling the shots, this could mean fans will get even more unexpected Marvel projects like an all-female superhero Marvel movie and hopefully more Disney Plus TV shows catering to all kinds of Marvel fans including women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

No word yet on what Feige's new promotion could mean for his dream to work on a future Star Wars project.

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.