CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Kevin Feige takes over as Marvel chief creative officer -- now what?

Ten years ago, Feige fought with Marvel to have full creative control over the MCU. Now he has full creative control over everything.

37-avengers-endgame-2j7e2y-1

With Kevin Feige in charge of all things Marvel, it will be exciting to see him work his MCU magic across the board in movies, TV, comics and more.

 Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige is movin' on up. Tuesday brought word that the Marvel Cinematic Universe visionary has been promoted to chief creative officer over all over Marvel Entertainment, including TV, comic publishing and film, according to Deadline

This means Feige will control all of the Marvel movies, TV shows and comics, which have been a separated effort for a while. Feige will still operate as the president of Marvel Studios, leading the MCU into Phase 4 of live-action films and Disney Plus TV shows which includes Black Widow standalone movie, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness movie, WandaVision, and more. 

Considering 10 years ago Feige fought with Marvel Entertainment just to get creative control over the movies, it's interesting to see him receive full creative control over all Marvel properties. It's a big change, but he's earned it. 

iron-man-downey-jr-a-l

Years ago, Kevin Feige fought Marvel to get actor Robert Downey Jr. cast as Iron Man.

 Marvel Studios

Under Feige's leadership, the MCU has become a huge franchise, grossing more than $26 billion at the global box office over the last decade.

With Feige now calling the shots, this could mean fans will get even more unexpected Marvel projects like an all-female superhero Marvel movie and hopefully more Disney Plus TV shows catering to all kinds of Marvel fans including women, people of color and the LGBTQ community.

No word yet on what Feige's new promotion could mean for his dream to work on a future Star Wars project

Disney and Marvel didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Next Article: Every Google Event announcement: Pixel 4, Pixel Buds, Pixelbook Go Chromebook and more