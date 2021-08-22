Kevin Feige says a new Avengers movie probably won't happen anytime soon

Marvel Studios

Black Widow has come and gone, Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is mere weeks away from a broad release and we just had a new trailer for Eternals.

Should we reasonably start expecting a new Avengers movie to materialize in the near future? Probably not.

In a recent interview with Collider Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, explained that while a new Avengers movie is already gestating, it'll most likely be a while before we see Marvel superheroes team up in a big mega project ala Avengers: Endgame.

"I think we want there to be a reasonable amount of time from the Endgame to start a new saga, which is already underway and already started," said Feige. "And then you need time, as you did in Phase 1, to build that saga before you start bringing everyone together."

Which makes sense. Marvel Phase 4 is very much underway and not just in terms of cinema releases like Black Widow. WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki all came out on Disney Plus in the first half of this year. Spider-Man: No Way Home and Eternals are expected to hit cinemas later this year.

There's a lot of plates spinning in the air at the moment, but if Feige is to be believed we will eventually see another Avengers movie at some point in the near future. Considering Avengers: Endgame is the highest grossing movie in history, they'd be crazy not to.